National Bankshares Raises Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$9.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CPLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC raised Copperleaf Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copperleaf Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.21.

Copperleaf Technologies stock traded up C$1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.91. The stock had a trading volume of 293,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,451. Copperleaf Technologies has a 1-year low of C$4.94 and a 1-year high of C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$659.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

