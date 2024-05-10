Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has increased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 9.5 %
Shares of NGVC traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. 161,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,379. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $444.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.17.
Insider Transactions at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 15,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $229,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,069 shares in the company, valued at $567,155.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.
