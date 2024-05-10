Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases Earnings Results

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $308.09 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.080-1.180 EPS.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Up 9.5 %

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.52. The company had a trading volume of 161,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,379. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $229,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,069 shares in the company, valued at $567,155.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 59.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

