Needham & Company LLC Cuts Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $12.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 179.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RVNC. Mizuho reduced their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $4.29 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $47,179.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,666 shares in the company, valued at $971,036.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $47,179.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,036.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 9,211 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $46,423.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 167,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,089 shares of company stock worth $143,642. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 329,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 73,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29,645 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 18.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 220,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 97,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

