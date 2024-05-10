Needham & Company LLC Trims Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Target Price to $34.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of COHU opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. Cohu has a 12-month low of $28.57 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -585.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cohu will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after acquiring an additional 285,537 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 166.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 647,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after purchasing an additional 404,028 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cohu by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 684,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 86,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cohu by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,407,000 after buying an additional 295,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Articles

