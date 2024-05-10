Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Nelnet has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nelnet to earn $5.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Nelnet Trading Up 10.7 %

Shares of NNI traded up $10.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.10. 183,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,757. The company has a quick ratio of 35.15, a current ratio of 35.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Nelnet has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $109.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $579.96 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 4.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nelnet will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Nelnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Further Reading

