Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.25. 99,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,827. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average is $109.91. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

