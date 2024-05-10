Neumann Capital Management LLC Buys 1,460 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for 1.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $101.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.64.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

