Neumann Capital Management LLC Buys 790 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUMG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,023,000. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,462 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.78 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.10.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

