Neumann Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Neumann Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GM. SouthState Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,843,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,726,316. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

