Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,430 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $605,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Target by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,503. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.17.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

