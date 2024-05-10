Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Neumann Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 3.5% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $568,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 85,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 98,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 42,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.39. 337,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,128. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.60. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $131.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.