Neumann Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.12. 7,990,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,178,446. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

