NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) & Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Critical Contrast

NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.8% of NeurAxis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NeurAxis and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeurAxis -594.55% N/A -899.27% Endonovo Therapeutics 4,911.97% -29.58% 755.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeurAxis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NeurAxis and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeurAxis and Endonovo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeurAxis $2.46 million 8.49 -$14.63 million ($4.59) -0.69 Endonovo Therapeutics $140,000.00 6.24 $6.93 million N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NeurAxis.

Summary

NeurAxis beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on developing neuromodulation therapies to address chronic and debilitating conditions in children and adults in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome. The company sells its products to healthcare companies, including hospitals and clinics. The company was formerly known as Innovative Health Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to NeurAxis, Inc. in March 2022. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive Electroceutical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its Electroceuticals medical device is also used for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cardiovascular and peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome, stroke, and multiple sclerosis. Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

