News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.35. News has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Get News alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWSA. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About News

(Get Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.