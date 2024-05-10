Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share.
Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of NXST stock traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.30. 336,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.59. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $187.32.
Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 70.20%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group
In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
About Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.
