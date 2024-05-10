Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Buys Shares of 2,315 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $96.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,478. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.18. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.35.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.