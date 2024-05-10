Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $1.55 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. 12,007,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,236,699. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a PE ratio of -466.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

