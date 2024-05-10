Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $2.88 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 7,952 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 748,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $446,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.70 on Friday, reaching $484.35. 1,371,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $502.97 and its 200-day moving average is $559.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $557.00 to $511.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

