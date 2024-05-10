Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $25.97 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.8% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,309,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $182,340,000 after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 97,613 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.88. 4,184,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,787,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

