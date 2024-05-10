Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,396 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Breed s Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $895,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 57,337 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,787 shares of company stock worth $4,098,073. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.70. 3,091,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,469. The company has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.79. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

