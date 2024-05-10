Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Invests $45.58 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 343,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,582,000. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned 0.06% of Fiserv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,416,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,848,000 after purchasing an additional 168,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,252,000 after buying an additional 258,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,830,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,340,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,357,000 after buying an additional 60,176 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE FI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.83. 652,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,124. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.16. The stock has a market cap of $90.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

