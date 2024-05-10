Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.9% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,378,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 84,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,621,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,215,060,000 after acquiring an additional 165,330 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $169.43. 6,097,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,337,830. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.05 and a 200-day moving average of $144.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.93 and a 52 week high of $176.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

