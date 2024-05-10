Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.35. 4,481,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,782,223. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.11.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.