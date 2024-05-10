Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) PT Lowered to $15.00

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 140.00% from the stock’s current price.

NKTX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Nkarta Price Performance

NKTX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 1,951,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,246. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $308.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.88. Nkarta has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $16.24.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nkarta

In other Nkarta news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Simeon George acquired 2,000,000 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,548,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,483,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nkarta

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innovis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

