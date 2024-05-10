Nordson Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Nordson has increased its dividend by an average of 20.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Nordson has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nordson to earn $11.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,799. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. Nordson has a 12-month low of $208.90 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 18.59%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

