Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Novavax Trading Up 140.0 %

NVAX traded up $6.26 on Friday, hitting $10.73. 89,464,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,767,264. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $291.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Novavax’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novavax will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 467.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Novavax by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

