Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Get Novavax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novavax

Novavax Trading Up 100.9 %

Novavax stock traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 155,097,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,889. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $291.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.28) EPS. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Novavax by 467.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Novavax by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.