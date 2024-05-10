Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Decreased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 502,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 3.7% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $51,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.0 %

NVO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.