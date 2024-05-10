Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years.

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.94. 281,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.49 million, a P/E ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

