Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Nu Skin Enterprises has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years.
Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance
NYSE:NUS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.94. 281,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $37.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.49 million, a P/E ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 1.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.
About Nu Skin Enterprises
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nu Skin Enterprises
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.