Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NUS opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.08 million, a P/E ratio of 71.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Nu Skin Enterprises Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.
