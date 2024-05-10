NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21), Zacks reports. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 255.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

NuScale Power Trading Up 6.7 %

SMR traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,260,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,809. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. NuScale Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $43,433.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NuScale Power news, insider Clayton Scott sold 7,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $43,433.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,035.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 8,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $53,592.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,899 shares of company stock valued at $590,771. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NuScale Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

