Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Nutrien has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 593,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.