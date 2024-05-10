Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Plans $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Nutrien has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 51.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.
Nutrien Stock Performance
NTR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 593,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
