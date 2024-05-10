Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.54. 1,221,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,450. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Nutrien by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,047,000 after buying an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in Nutrien by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,062,000 after buying an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

