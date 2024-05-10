Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCDL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. ( NYSE:NCDL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 46.95%. Research analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

