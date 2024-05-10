Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDLGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCDL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDLFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.41.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 46.95%. Research analysts predict that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

