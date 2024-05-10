Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Price Performance
NYSE:NCDL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. 71,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,479. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $18.10.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.