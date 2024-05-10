Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07, Zacks reports. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a net margin of 46.95% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million.

NYSE:NCDL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. 71,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,479. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $18.10.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.3%.

NCDL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

