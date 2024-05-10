NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up to $2.94

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $3.36. NWTN shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 9,777 shares.
NWTN Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87.
NWTN Company Profile
NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NWTN
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.