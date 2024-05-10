ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. ODP had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ODP updated its FY24 guidance to $6.30-6.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

Shares of ODP opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ODP has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $58.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68.

ODP announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other ODP news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

