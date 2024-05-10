OLD Republic International Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

OLD Republic International Corp trimmed its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.9% of OLD Republic International Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.09% of Marathon Petroleum worth $50,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 161,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 88,493 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.6% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 1.5 %

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.20. The company had a trading volume of 491,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.91. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.48%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.