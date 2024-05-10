OLD Republic International Corp Sells 2,400 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

OLD Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $39,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 71.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,361 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 15,175.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 713,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,758,000 after buying an additional 708,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,521,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,130,000 after buying an additional 367,665 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,916,000 after purchasing an additional 313,438 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 892,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,890,000 after buying an additional 147,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.1 %

GPC traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $155.18. 187,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $173.78.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

