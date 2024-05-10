OLD Republic International Corp Sells 7,000 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

OLD Republic International Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.14. The company had a trading volume of 223,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,783. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

