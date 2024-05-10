Oldfield Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Oldfield Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,820 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 206,300 shares during the period. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. accounts for about 3.0% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $22,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000.

Shares of BVN stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.39. 623,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.85. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $17.90.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

