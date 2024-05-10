Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 96,800 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oldfield Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,600 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 96,800 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up about 10.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.44% of Southwest Airlines worth $76,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,429,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,538. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.24.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

