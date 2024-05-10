Oldfield Partners LLP Sells 96,800 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oldfield Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,600 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 96,800 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up about 10.5% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP owned 0.44% of Southwest Airlines worth $76,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 374.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,429,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,997,538. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.61. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LUV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.24.
About Southwest Airlines
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
