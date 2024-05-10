ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.8 million-$36.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.2 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.030-0.070 EPS.

Shares of ONTF stock remained flat at $6.32 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 131,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,062. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $264.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.25). ON24 had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,942.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 5,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $34,168.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,570 shares of company stock valued at $648,511. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

