OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives $31.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Shares of ONEW stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a market capitalization of $389.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 319.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

