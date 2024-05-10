Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Receives $6.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPRT shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 7,197.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 14,394 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.40. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.64 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

