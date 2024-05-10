Oppenheimer Boosts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $115.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

SPB opened at $94.61 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $65.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $692.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 63.89%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

