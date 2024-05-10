Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.0 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,115,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,106,521. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average is $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $96.33 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.76.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

