O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) CEO Brad W. Beckham Sells 6,032 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,030.72 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,090.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,021.38.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

