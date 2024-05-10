Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Announces Earnings Results

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $109.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Organogenesis updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Organogenesis stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,770. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $403.81 million, a PE ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

